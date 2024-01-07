Gurugram: Former SAIL GM duped of Rs 20L

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 6

A former general manager of the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) was allegedly duped of over Rs 20 lakh on the pretext of a plot sale in a colony in the Bhondsi area in 2014. According to the complaint filed by the retired GM, Meena Ahuja, she had purchased a 139-yard plot in Ryan Enclave, Bhondsi, from Baldev Raj in 2014 for Rs 20.85 lakh.

However, when she went to the plot after Baldev’s death in 2019, she came to know that it had been sold to someone else.

“Baldev’s wife told me to take my money back or buy a plot of equal size at Alipur in 2020. I took a 150-yard plot from that woman. In April 2023, she asked me to take another plot at Rithoj village, saying that Baldev had also sold this land to a builder,” Ahuja said in her complaint.

An FIR has been registered against Baldev’s wife and others at the Bhondsi police station.

A senior police officer said that they were verifying facts and subsequent action would be taken as per the law.

