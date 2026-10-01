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Home / Haryana / Gurugram freezes bank accounts of 71 builders over Rs 446 cr HRERA dues

Gurugram freezes bank accounts of 71 builders over Rs 446 cr HRERA dues

Recovery certificates pending against several builders for over four years

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:43 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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The district administration has frozen the bank accounts of 71 builders and promoters who failed to pay penalties and refund amounts ordered by the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA), Gurugram. It is the largest recovery action of its kind in the district.Recovery certificates worth Rs 446 crore are pending against the defaulters, several of them for more than four years.

Under Section 40(1) of the RERA Act, 2016, amounts ordered by the Authority are recoverable as arrears of land revenue. The administration has also begun attaching the builders’ movable and immovable properties under the Punjab Land Revenue Act, as applicable to Haryana.

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If the dues are not realised from the frozen accounts or attached assets, officials will use further coercive powers under the land revenue law, including arrest and detention of defaulters. Notices have been served asking the builders to deposit the outstanding amounts immediately.

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Ansal Housing and Ansal Construction Housing top the list, owing Rs 91 crore. Raheja follows with Rs 90 crore, Vatika Rs 80 crore, Parsvnath Rs 74 crore and Ramprastha Rs 57 crore. IREO owes Rs 24 crore and ILD Millennium Rs 8.59 crore.

Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh said the regulator did its part by penalising builders, but the process remained toothless until the money reached the homebuyer.

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“The money will be recovered from the frozen bank accounts or the attached properties. If that fails, further steps under the Act would be taken, which may also lead to arrests. No builder will be allowed to sit over amounts that lawfully belong to the homebuyers,” he said.

He acknowledged that recovery of HRERA dues in the district had stalled in the past. The present action, he said, followed a complete review of all pending recovery certificates.

He will review the progress every week, while SDMs and tehsildars have been directed to complete recovery within fixed timelines.

When a builder misses a delivery deadline, HRERA orders a penalty, interest or compensation. If the builder does not pay, it issues a recovery certificate and sends it to the district administration, which is supposed to collect the amount like land revenue arrears.

In Gurugram, that last step had stalled, leaving buyers who won orders with nothing in hand.

Homebuyers holding recovery certificates in their favour can contact the office of the District Revenue Officer or the SDM or tehsildar concerned for the status of their case.

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