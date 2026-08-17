Gurugram garbage crisis enters 12th day, RWAs seek sanitation control

Gurugram is facing its fifth major garbage crisis in two years, with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) demanding that the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) decentralise sanitation work and hand it over to residents along with the funds currently paid to contractors.

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The demand has come as a sanitation workers’ strike entered its 12th day, leaving several parts of the city with piles of uncollected waste. Old Gurugram has been among the worst affected, with heaps of rotting garbage lining roads. Door-to-door collection has also been disrupted in several sectors and colonies. With the monsoon adding to the problem, rainwater mixing with accumulated waste has created foul-smelling and unhygienic conditions.

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Employees of the Nagarpalika Karamchari Sangh and the Agnishaman Vibhag Karamchari Union marched from the old MCG office to Mayor Rajrani Malhotra’s residence on Sunday to submit a memorandum. They have threatened to make the agitation indefinite if their demands are not accepted by August 18.

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The workers, protesting under the Haryana Sarv Karamchari Sangh, say the government has failed to honour a 17-point agreement reached on May 13. Their demands include regularisation of sanitation, sewer and fire department employees, an end to the contract system and recruitment against vacant posts.

Basant Kumar, state president of the union, said contractual workers who had served for 20 to 25 years were being paid only Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000 a month.

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Amid the impasse, RWAs say they are willing to take responsibility for sanitation if the MCG provides funds.

“This is the fifth major garbage crisis Gurugram has seen in two years, and every time the pattern is the same — MCG denies there is a problem while the city drowns in filth,” said Praveen Yadav, president, United Gurugram RWAs (UGR).

“We are not asking MCG to do us a favour. We are asking them to hand sanitation over to RWAs that are willing to take it up, and fund us the way they fund park maintenance. Residential and internal roads — which make up nearly 90% of Gurugram — have been completely neglected by MCG’s own admission. If the corporation cannot deliver, let the citizens who actually live here do the job.”

UGR cited Ardee City as an example, where its RWA has continued sweeping roads from its own funds despite an agreement with the MCG and a contractor.

MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the situation was under control.

“We do not deny that there is a crisis, but we are handling it well,” he said. “There are just two zones that are majorly impacted. But we are still managing with the other contractors.”