Gurugram district administration gears up for G20 meet

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 3

The district administration has swung into action to present the city in full glory during the three-day meeting of the G20 Anti-corruption Working Group that will be held between March 1 and 3.

Apart from the member countries, representatives of five other nations will also participate in the event. The district administration will illuminate all buildings along the Gurugram-Delhi expressway, other important roads of the city and metro rail pillars to welcome the delegates. The logo of G20 will also be displayed at around 100 public places.

The delegates will visit Museo Camera, Sultanpur Lake and Bird Sanctuary, Aravalli Biodiversity Park, Cyber Hub, Transport Museum in Tauru and Pratapgarh farms. DC Nishant Yadav has inspected these sites to review security, sanitation and beautification work.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and other civic agencies have also started work to upgrade the city’s infrastructure. Work on the road connecting HUDA City Centre to Museo Camera near DLF Galleria is underway.

“Detailed arrangement are being planned, and the venues are being upgraded and regularly inspected. The city is ready to welcome the delegates,” DC Nishant Yadav said.

At the Museo Camera, an exhibition by 45 photographers, showing the 75 years journey of the country will be organised. An exhibition by women’s self-help groups will be organised at Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary.

#gurugram