Gurugram gets eight face-recognition cameras

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 3

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has installed eight face recognition cameras at the entry and exit gates of MG Metro Station, which are now functioning.

Eight more cameras will be installed at the Sikanderpur Metro Station by June 10.

In line with the requirement of the Police Department, these cameras will be used for general surveillance. reported to the police and enhance security.

Six cameras were installed earlier at Sheetla Mata Mandir premises, four at Gurugram Bus Stand and one at the Sadar Bazaar exit.