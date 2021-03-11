Gurugram gets eight face-recognition cameras

Gurugram, June 3
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has installed eight face recognition cameras at the entry and exit gates of MG Metro Station, which are now functioning.
Eight more cameras will be installed at the Sikanderpur Metro Station by June 10.
In line with the requirement of the Police Department, these cameras will be used for general surveillance. reported to the police and enhance security.
Six cameras were installed earlier at Sheetla Mata Mandir premises, four at Gurugram Bus Stand and one at the Sadar Bazaar exit.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal
He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...
Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before
Has been a two time MLA from Barnala