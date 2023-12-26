Gurugram gets seven night shelters as mercury dips

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 25

As the mercury has started dipping and nights are getting colder the Gurugram administration has set up seven night shelters for the homeless in the district.

The shelters which will have separate enclosures for women will be set up in Bhim Nagar in (Ward No.17), Kadipur in (Ward No.13), Badshahpur (Ward No.25), Kanhai Community Centre (Ward No.32), Rajiv Chowk (Ward No.19), Sohna Chowk (Ward No.18), Railway station (Ward No.10). Out of these seven shelters, three are portable cabins.

According to DC Nishant Yadav, adequate toilet facilities have been provided and special teams have been constituted to review the facilities. Special vehicles have been provide to the MCG teams to move around the city and escort homeless to these shelters.

“We have set up seven shelters so far, and will set up more as per the requirement. We have made special teams who will go in different areas and bring the homeless to these shelters. We ask the people to urge the one’s in need to use these shelters rather than sleeping on roads. Separate arrangements have been made for women,” added Yadav.

