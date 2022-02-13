Gurugram girl’s app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50-lakh funding offer

‘As most of bullying incidents do not get reported I came up with an idea of creating a bullying reporting mobile app ‘Kavach’ to anonymously report incidents’

Gurugram girl’s app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50-lakh funding offer

Anoushka Jolly. Video grab

PTI

Gurugram, February 13

The sight of a fellow student being mocked during a school function five years ago is etched deep in Anoushka Jolly’s memories.

But for this 13-year-old, that incident became the push to start a social initiative to stop bullying and provide a platform for students as wells as parents to report anonymously.

The ‘Anti Bullying Squad (ABS)’, with help from educational institutions, social organisations and experts, has positively impacted over 2,000 students from over 100 schools and universities, said Jolly as she spoke about the digital platform, she formed three years ago.

The Class 8 student has also come up with a mobile application called ‘Kavach’ and it allows students and parents to report incidents of bullying anonymously, giving opportunity to schools and counsellors to tactfully intervene and take action.

The incident of the girl being bullied “got registered in my memory and I still cannot forget her face”, she was terrified and felt helpless, said Jolly, who was nine years old then.

“I was attending the school annual day when my friends decided to bully the six-year-old girl who they found annoying. They walked up to her and started calling her names and laughed at her,” she said.

“Soon, I realised how common the problem is and saw many other children of my age being victims of bullying and losing confidence,” said Jolly whose social initiative not only made her the youngest contestant to pitch her entrepreneurial idea on TV reality show Shark Tank India but also landed her a funding offer of Rs 50 lakh.

The Pathways School, Gurugram, student wants to build a strong network of anti-bullying ambassadors, who will track the progress of those impacted directly or indirectly through the platform and application.

“I have been running the ABS digital platform for over three years with an aim of spreading awareness about bullying which leaves many scarred and desolated. The platform acts as a community where specialists come together to organise one-on-one sessions in schools against bullying,” Jolly told PTI.

The platform also allows people to better understand bullying and its consequences, along with taking a pledge to prevent the menace, she said, adding that it also sells anti-bullying merchandise.

“However, during the process, I realised that most of these incidents do not get reported and hence, do not get resolved. So, I came up with an idea of creating a bullying reporting mobile app ‘Kavach’ to anonymously report incidents,” Jolly said.

“The idea was well received by judges of (Shark Tank), two of whom even stepped forward to invest in my app at Rs 50 lakh in valuation to help me widen its scale and reach,” she said.

Shark Tank India is the indigenous version of Shark Tank, a global entrepreneurial reality show. In India, the show is currently running its first season and has selected 198 candidates out of 50,000 applications.

The investors in Jolly’s idea are Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of People Group (Shaadi.com) and Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt.

Daughter of a chartered accountant and an entrepreneur, Jolly has plans to take her entrepreneurial journey forward.

However, she is yet to decide the subjects she would like to study once she finishes school.

“… but I wish to become an entrepreneur only, I will take this initiative forward. For now, I am looking forward to launching ‘Kavach’, to reach more children and hold webinars and talks all across the country as well as the world to propagate the anti-bullying message,” Jolly said.

Congratulating her, Capt Rohit Sen Bajaj, Director, Pathways School, Gurugram, said, “We take immense pride in spirit and passion of Anoushka Jolly whose work towards eliminating bullying in schools and campuses is not only educating many about the issue but also empowering young and old to stand up for themselves and for others”.

#bullying

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Navjot Singh Sidhu refuses to take the stage at Priyanka Gandhi's Sangrur rally

2
Trending

IPL auction: Juhi Chawla 'welcomes' Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Jahnavi Mehta to KKR

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh to amend building bylaws

4
Features

The changing patterns of Himachal apple

5
Haryana

No High Court stay on Haryana board exams, private schools jittery

6
Punjab Election

Punjab poll 2022: AAP candidate's call for financial aid goes viral on social media

7
Comment Military matters

The Army never forgets its own

8
Punjab Punjab polls

Punjab not safe under Channi regime, says Amit Shah at Ludhiana rally

9
Punjab Election Punjab polls

Punjab rally: Capt Amarinder replaced as his govt was being run by BJP from Delhi, says Priyanka Gandhi

10
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
Sports

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout

Top Stories

IPL Mega Auction: Marsh, Warner could start bidding war, and it's 'great' for Aussie cricket

IPL Mega Auction: Punjab Kings open coffers to get Livingstone, 'futuristic' MI invest million dollar on injured Archer

U-19 World Cup-winning India captain Yash Dhull goes to Delh...

Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Kejriwal, Capt Amarinder at Kotkapura rally

Punjab rally: Capt Amarinder replaced as his govt was being run by BJP from Delhi, says Priyanka Gandhi

Priynaka Gandhi addressed rallies in Kotkapura and Dhuri

Punjab not safe under Channi regime, says Amit Shah at Ludhiana rally

Punjab not safe under Channi regime, says Amit Shah at Ludhiana rally

Union Home Minister says the state needs a government that s...

Navjot Singh Sidhu refuses to take the stage at Priyanka Gandhi’s Sangrur rally

Navjot Singh Sidhu refuses to take the stage at Priyanka Gandhi's Sangrur rally

Sidhu had accompanied Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to the rally

7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in

7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in

The tunnel of Bargi canal project had caved in late Saturday...

Cities

View All

IED seizure: Court extends police remand of 2 suspects in Amritsar

IED seizure: Court extends police remand of 2 suspects in Amritsar

Amritsar: Empty rhetoric by political parties disappoints Dalits

Covid-19: 26 more test +ve in Amritsar district

Difficult to gauge which way the wind will blow in Patti

Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala tries to woo voters with his oratory skills

Cancer a ‘non-issue’ for parties in Malwa

Cancer a 'non-issue' for parties in Malwa

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

Chandigarh records 42 new Covid cases, one fatality

Chandigarh records 42 new Covid cases, one fatality

Punjab poll 2022: Priyanka Gandhi’s roadshow in Zirakpur today

Chandigarh to amend building bylaws

Mohali: Chargesheet filed against SP, Vigilance

Third wave of Covid-19 in Chandigarh more fatal for comorbid elderly

Onus on teachers, government as Delhi schools reopen for young, unvaccinated students

Onus on teachers, government as Delhi schools reopen for young, unvaccinated students

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

Viral video shows car of ex-bureaucrat’s son hit, drag man 100 metres in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Independents who wish to bring about a change

Independents who wish to bring about a change

Special train carrying around 1,000 devotees set to leave Jalandhar for Varanasi in UP

Jalandhar district reports 50 +ve cases

96 arrested for code violations in Nawanshahr

Three in fray for family's legacy in Hoshiarpur

‘Hijab’ is our crown: Muslim women

'Hijab' is our crown: Muslim women

Langar held to promote interfaith harmony

Now, Modi wears turban in BJP posters

2 men dead, 32 new cases in Ludhiana district

Voters remain undecided, refuse to open up in Ludhiana district

Covid vaccination: 503 villages in Patiala district achieve 100% first-dose target

Covid vaccination: 503 villages in Patiala district achieve 100% first-dose target

Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, celebrates 68th anniversary