Gurugram: GMDA starts repairing bundhs to prevent flash floods in monsoon

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 9

Out to ensure that there are no flash floods in Gurugram during monsoons, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has gone ahead repairing natural bundhs or earthen dams in the city.

This will ensure that rain is curtailed from flowing into the city and avoid waterlogging situations in the residential areas along the Golf Course Road during the rainy season.

The initiative has started with bundhs behind the Sun City on the Golf Course Road.

Earlier in 2019, 10 such earthen dams were constructed on Creek No3, which falls behind the Sun City society with the purpose to hold rainwater and refrain its flow towards the city residential area along the Golf Course Road. As a result, these dams retained storm water successfully and helped achieve better results during the 2020-21 monsoon season.

The dams prevented waterlogging at heavy traffic junctions and residential areas offering much respite to the residents. Additionally, these will also further aid in recharging sub-soil and raise sub-soil water levels in the area.

Elaborating on the need to redevelop these dams, Subhash Yadav, Additional CEO (Urban Environment), GMDA, said, “These bundhs were instrumental in avoiding a flood-like situation along the Golf Course Road during the monsoons last year. With the passage of time and due to the movement of wild animals and heavy rains, almost all bundhs have gradually eroded and are in a poor condition. GMDA has worked on this project, wherein, numerous check dams are constructed along with water bodies to retain water. Now, all bundhs, including breached bundhs, have been strengthened to ensure commuters face no difficulty moving on these roads during the rains.”