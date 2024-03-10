Gurugram got Rs 1.6 cr from 1 lakh challans in Feb

Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, March 9
The number of challans issued by the Gurugram traffic police in February once again highlights the disregard for traffic rules among road users. According to the data, over 1 lakh challans were issued, amounting to fines totalling Rs 1.67 crore. This figure mirrors the trend seen in January when a similar number of challans were issued.
Last month, the traffic police issued 9,096 challans for wrong parking, 6,879 for wrong-side driving and 6,185 for improper lane changes. Additionally, 5,532 challans were issued for driving on the wrong side of the road.
DCP, traffic, Virender Vij, stated that a total of 1,11,973 challans were issued between February 1 and February 29, amounting to fines exceeding Rs 1.67 crore. Despite the majority of challans being related to wrong parking, wrong-side driving and lack of helmets, significant numbers were also issued for other offences such as not wearing a seatbelt (2,940), drunken driving (1,204), jumping red lights (550), and speeding (199). Additionally, 254 challans were issued for vehicles with dark film and 304 for using mobile phones while driving.
Furthermore, 30 challans were issued for underage driving, resulting in fines totalling Rs 1,67,22,200. Comparatively, in January, 1,09,474 challans were issued, with fines totalling Rs 1,71,64,000, indicating an increase in the number of challans issued in February.
The DCP emphasised that the traffic police have conducted special drives to promote compliance with traffic rules. In the previous year, the traffic police collected fines amounting to Rs 31 crore and issued over 14 lakh challans to traffic violators.
