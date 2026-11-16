Gurugram GRAP curbs hit MSMEs; orders, supply chains disrupted

Restrictions under the graded response action plan (GRAP) are disrupting production schedules, supply chains and order deliveries at Gurugram’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Industry bodies say these units, which run on thin finances and tight delivery commitments, are the most vulnerable.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked GRAP Stage III across the NCR on November 6 and a separate 15-day restriction was in force from November 5 to 20. Inspections of industrial units have been stepped up, and violators face closure. Diesel generators are barred, except those meeting CPCB-IV norms. This hits units that depend on DG sets for backup power.

Gurugram has a large industrial base. The IMT, Manesar, alone had about 2,200 manufacturing units employing around three lakh people in 2023, including carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki and Honda. Udyog Vihar has over 1,200 industrial and commercial units. Another 5,000-plus small and medium units operate in non-industrial zones such as Daulatabad, Kadipur, Behrampur and Basai. They account for about 35 per cent of the district’s industrial revenue. A 2026 Haryana State Pollution Control Board survey reportedly named Manesar the state’s worst air pollution hotspot, with about 470 units yet to install mandatory control equipment.

Factories that follow all norms are still running, but trade bodies say movement of goods, transport, DG power and labour availability have all been affected. The ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles has slowed trucks and staff transport. In the Gurugram-Manesar belt, an estimated 40-50 per cent of labourers have lost work, with many returning to their villages. Offices in Gurugram are working with 50 per cent staff, but factories are exempt from the work-from-home rule because their work cannot be done remotely. They get no relief from pollution norms.

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Gurgaon Industrial Association (GIA) president Sumit Rao said industries were equally concerned about the environment and willing to cooperate with the government. He added that pollution cannot be controlled by targeting industry alone. Vehicular emissions, construction and road dust, open waste burning and inadequate civic infrastructure must also be addressed.

Former president J N Mangla urged the government to consult industry associations before imposing curbs and to offer support and incentives for cleaner technologies and pollution control equipment.

Deepak Mani of PFTI said, “Units that are following every norm are still being choked by delays in material movement, transport restrictions and a shortage of labour. The government should allow compliant sites and factories to operate, while strictly acting against violators.”

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SDMs and HSPCB officials are inspecting units daily, and violators face penalties under National Green Tribunal norms.