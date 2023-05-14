Gurugram: Harassed by VB, alleges IAS officer’s wife

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 13

Kanthi D Suresh, wife of Haryana’s senior IAS officer D Suresh and editor-in-chief of a sports media organisation, has approached the Chief Secretary and DGP, seeking an FIR against the Vigilance Bureau (VB) for allegedly targeting and harassing her.

In a complaint, also marked to the Gurugram Commissioner and DC Gurugram, Kanthi accused Vigilance officials “of conducting illegal raids at her and her shareholder’s premises and also abducting her staff and forcing them to make false disclosures”.

The VB is currently probing D Suresh for alleged revenue loss to the HSVP by the reallocation of a resumed school site.

According to Kanthi’s lawyers, while her professional venture is nowhere related to the issue, she is being illegally targeted. As per the emails accessed by The Tribune, Kanthi has highlighted that raids were being conducted on private premises with officials posing as belonging to the CBI.