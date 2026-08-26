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Home / Haryana / Gurugram has become ‘Sink City’, says Deepender; seeks CAG probe

Gurugram has become ‘Sink City’, says Deepender; seeks CAG probe

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:25 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Senior Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Wednesday attacked the BJP government over recurring waterlogging, potholes and alleged civic failures in Gurugram, accusing it of turning the “Millennium City” into a “Millennium Pity”, “Sink City” and “Gurujam”.

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Addressing a press conference here, the Rohtak MP alleged that despite Gurugram generating huge revenues and having multiple civic agencies, the government had failed to provide basic drainage and infrastructure. He questioned the accountability of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

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“Gurgaon became Gurugram, Gurugram became ‘Gurujam’, ‘Jalgram’ and ‘Gaddhagram’,” Hooda said, referring to traffic congestion, waterlogging and potholes.

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Targeting Gurugram MP and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, Hooda said he had been part of governments at the Centre for 22 years, including 10 years under the UPA and 12 under the BJP, but the city’s drainage problem remained unresolved.

He also criticised CM Nayab Singh Saini over his reported remarks that floods occur even in California.

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Hooda demanded a CAG probe into the collection and utilisation of thousands of crores from Gurugram residents and sought accountability of GMDA, MCG and HSVP.

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