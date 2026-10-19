Gurugram hospital project faces another deadline hurdle

Residents of the Dwarka Expressway region have sought Health Minister Arti Singh Rao’s intervention over repeated delays in making the Shri Maa Sheetla Mata Devi Medical College and Hospital in Sector 102A, Gurugram, operational, demanding a time-bound roadmap for the start of patient services.

In a letter dated October 17, the Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Development Association (DXP-GDA) flagged the absence of a firm operational deadline despite several years of work on the project. Deputy convener Sunil Sareen said the hospital was crucial to meeting the healthcare needs of Gurugram and the rapidly developing Dwarka Expressway belt. Copies of the letter were sent to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and GMDA CEO PC Meena.

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The association pointed out that the construction deadline had been extended to December 31, 2026, while October 30, 2026, was listed as the bid-opening date for the tender to operate and maintain the hospital under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

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It cautioned that completion of construction would not automatically translate into the commencement of medical services, as the handover, statutory approvals, equipment installation, staffing and operational arrangements would also need to be completed.

The proposed facility comprises an 883-bed teaching hospital and a 150-seat medical college. Describing it as a critical addition to the city’s healthcare infrastructure, the association said repeated deadline extensions raised concerns over project monitoring, execution and accountability.

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DXP-GDA has urged the minister to order a high-level review to identify pending construction, administrative, contractual and operational issues holding up the project. It has also sought an examination of the causes of the delays and fixation of responsibility wherever avoidable lapses are established.

The association has called for a publicly available, time-bound roadmap covering construction completion, handover, approvals, equipment installation, recruitment and the commencement of patient services. It has also stressed the need to complete the selection of the private operating agency and related contractual formalities transparently and within a defined timeframe.

Seeking regular progress updates, DXP-GDA said the GMDA and other departments concerned should publish periodic reports and announce a credible date for the start of hospital services. Clear timelines should also be set for deploying medical staff and making diagnostic facilities, emergency services and equipment available, it added.

The association said Gurugram’s rapid urbanisation required public healthcare infrastructure to keep pace with its growing population, adding that residents could not be expected to wait indefinitely for a project of such importance.

“Citizens need a functioning hospital, not another revised deadline,” the letter stated.

DXP-GDA has sought the minister’s personal intervention to ensure accountability, transparent monitoring and focused execution, besides requesting an action-taken response in the public interest.