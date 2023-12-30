Gurugram hospitals on alert for Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1

IANS

Gurugram, December 30

In view of the rising Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 active cases across the country, Gurugram administration has directed all hospitals to be on alert.

A total of 12 such cases have been reported so far in Gurugram, while two people have recovered from the infection.

Deputy Commissioner Gurugram Nishant Kumar Yadav has directed all hospitals in Gurugram to establish separate isolation wards exclusively for patients with COVID-19 symptoms.

"Adequate ventilators, monitoring equipment, and skilled medical staff should be allocated to dedicated ICU ward, according to the orders.

A distinct area within the Out Patient Department of every hospital is to be designated for individuals presenting with symptoms indicative of COVID-19.

“Hospitals are expressly prohibited from denying admission or treatment to any individual displaying symptoms of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1,” the orders said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram