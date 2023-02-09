Gurugram housing prices up 13%: Report

Gurugram, February 8

Housing prices saw a rise of 13 per cent last year in Gurugram, revealed a survey. A report by PropTiger.com read that the prices in the city were in range of Rs 7,000 to Rs 7,200 per square foot (sq ft).

The rise in the housing prices has been due to increase in construction cost. The report mentioned that across the top eight cities in the country an average of 7 per cent hike was recorded in 2022.

Bengaluru recorded an increase of 9 per cent, where prices are in the range Rs 6,000 to Rs 6,200 per sq ft. It is followed by Pune at 8 per cent (Rs 5,500-Rs 5,700 per sq ft). According to the data, the housing prices in Ahmedabad went up by an average of 7 per cent year-on-year in 2022 to Rs 3,600-3,800 per square feet.

Noida, which is also a part of the National Capital Region (NCR), witnessed a growth of 7 per cent in housing prices. The cost of a square foot in Noida is in range of Rs 5,400-5,600, the report read. In Delhi-NCR, the prices of residential properties rose 9 per cent to Rs 4,800-5,000 per sq ft.

Aakash Ohri, group executive director and chief business officer of DLF, said, “Gurugram has emerged as lucrative real estate investment destination in the last two years. It has emerged as a template for future cities. The city offers a vibrant culture, world-class cuisine, and a lifestyle that allows the residents to ‘live, work, and play’. Investors also prefer Gurugram due to easy accessibility to their offices in commercial hubs such as Horizon Centre, Cyber City, that are home to most corporate offices.”