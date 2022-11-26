 Gurugram housing project revived, threat to 60K trees : The Tribune India

Gurugram housing project revived, threat to 60K trees

Gurugram housing project revived, threat to 60K trees

The Aravalli plantation zone near Sector 54 in Gurugram. S Chandan



Sumedha Sharma

Tribune News Services

Gurugram, November 25

The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran’s (HSVP) decision to revive a 20-year-old housing project in Sector 54 on the Gurugram-Faridabad road here, which falls in the Aravalli’s no construction zone, may lead to axing of 60,000 trees. The project has not only met resistance from environmental activists but has also initiated a tussle between the HSVP and the Forest Department.

Aravalli Plantation Zone

The Aravalli Plantation, a community forestry project, was started by Japan International Cooperation agency (JICA) in 1991. The project is spread across 82,000 acres and was completed in 10 years, giving a boost to afforestation in the Aravallis. Many parts of this project overlapped with the protected forest area identified under the Punjab Land Preservation Act. The Supreme Court has identified this plantation zone as forest.

The Forest Department is probing the feasibility and legality of the project, which will be spread over 103-acres land. The land reportedly falls in the Aravalli plantation area, which has been declared no construction zone as per the Supreme Court’s ruling. Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav has also started examining the issue.

Yadav said, “The Forest Department is claiming that the land is part of the Aravalli plantation zone, which falls in the no construction zone, while the HSVP says that it is their acquired land and zoning it as no construction zone is not valid. We are looking claims of both the departments. A panel of experts will review the matter. We will decide on legality of project soon,” said DC Nishant Yadav.

The HSVP had acquired this land some 20 years ago. The plan to develop it was prepared in 2014. As per the plan, 42 group housing societies will be developed on 58 acres and in the remaining area supportive infrastructure such as schools, hospital, parks and roads will come up. The department in an attempt to generate revenue decided to renew the plan and even set aside 20 crore to materialise it. However, a few months ago the Supreme Court order clarified that Aravalli plantation area is a forest and falls in the ambit of no construction zone.

“When the land was acquired around 20 years ago, it wasn’t under forest cover and any restrictions as per revenue records. Trees grew on the land in the following years as it was left vacant. But the growth of vegetation doesn’t change its status. We have urged the DC to remove it from the ambit of the Aravalli plantation area,” a senior HSVP official said. However, environmental activists aren’t satisfied with the HSVP’s take and are citing examples of recently demolished residential areas in Faridabad’s Kant enclave against the decision.

“Every part of the Aravallis is ‘forest’. The status of land 20 years ago or even few months ago is irrelevant. Just to generate revenue the HSVP can’t axe thousands of trees. If the HSVP goes ahead of the decision then we will move to the National Green Tribunal and the court. The project is in violation of SC ruling and has no legal standing,” Jatinder Bhadana of Save Aravalli Trust, an NGO, said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

2
Diaspora

Punjab's Rajwinder Singh, who had Rs 5.3 crore reward on his head for killing Australian woman, arrested in Delhi

3
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

4
Nation

India must be cautious in dealing with US: Army ex-chief General Bikram Singh

5
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau starts probing 'disproportionate assets' case against former Punjab deputy CM OP Soni

6
Business

Takeover of NDTV a ‘responsibility’, says India’s richest man Gautam Adani

7
Delhi

BJP conspiring to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal, says Manish Sisodia; saffron party rejects charge

8
Nation

14 years after 26/11, 8-year-old who nailed Ajmal Kasab now a young woman waiting for govt to keep its word

9
Amritsar

FIR filed against four, including 10-year-old boy, for 'glorifying' gun culture in Amritsar

10
Nation

Suitcase with body parts found in Faridabad; police suspect links with Shraddha murder case

Don't Miss

View All
Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

Village with Adifference!
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's Rurka Kalan: Village with a difference!

Chandigarh’s Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India

Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables
Punjab

Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables

Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman ‘bhajan’ goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss
Trending

Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman 'bhajan' goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss

Top News

India abstains from anti-Iran UN vote

India abstains from anti-Iran UN vote

16 abstentions, West-led UNHRC resolution to probe crackdown...

Efforts to punish 26/11 culprits repeatedly blocked: India

Efforts to punish 26/11 culprits repeatedly blocked: India

At UN, takes dig at China for repeatedly nixing bids to blac...

US bans sales, import of Chinese tech from Huawei, ZTE; cites ‘unacceptable risk’

US bans sales, import of Chinese tech from Huawei, ZTE; cites ‘unacceptable risk’

At pre-Budget meet, states press for special packages

At pre-Budget meet, states press for special packages

Punjab seeks Rs 2,500-cr industrial package | Himachal Prade...

Judge must speak through judgment: Kiren Rijiju

Judge must speak through judgment: Kiren Rijiju

Says Collegium system ‘alien’ to Constitution, govt appointe...


Cities

View All

FIR filed against four, including a 10-year-old boy for ‘glorifying’ gun culture in Amritsar

FIR filed against four, including 10-year-old boy, for 'glorifying' gun culture in Amritsar

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Punjab seeks Rs 2,500 crore special industrial package to develop border districts

GNDU honours Covid warrior Iqbal Singh Chahal and virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang

2 back-to-back snatchings rock Amritsar

332 dengue cases reported in Bathinda

332 dengue cases reported in Bathinda

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

Rival councillors join hands against MC drive to remove hanging cables

Rival councillors join hands against Chandigarh MC drive to remove hanging cables

Parliament may take up Chandigarh Tenancy Act in December

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

33 farm unions to protest in Chandigarh today

In her death, UP girl gives lease of life to 4 at PGI

CBI files chargesheet in Delhi excise scam; Manish Sisodia not named

CBI files chargesheet in Delhi excise scam; Manish Sisodia not named

CBI files first chargesheet in Delhi excise scam case; Manish Sisodia not named, AAP says 'Satyamev Jayate'

Delhi HC grants bail to former YES Bank MD & CEO Rana Kapoor in money-laundering case

Delhi MC polls: BJP manifesto promises 100 pc garbage processing, bringing all services online

More than 100 shops gutted in fire at wholesale market in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

Rs 32-crore dues not cleared, Jalandhar Development Authority bans property registration in 28 colonies

Rs 32-crore dues not cleared, Jalandhar Development Authority bans property registration in 28 colonies

13 test +ve for dengue in Jalandhar district, tally rises to 388

Kapurthala sees 1,275 farm fires, 20% fewer than last year’s figure, claims Deputy Commissioner

FIR against three for flaunting weapons

Contraband seized in NDPS cases destroyed

Couple held for looting car-borne K’thala man

Couple held for looting car-borne Kapurthala man

Vehicle thief held, 10 two-wheelers seized

Nihang booked for making 'threatening' remarks against Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring

Man booked for abetting son's suicide

No fresh case of virus in Ludhiana

Relief after two protests hold city traffic to ransom

Relief after two protests hold city traffic to ransom

Punjabi varsity’s 5-day book fair a big draw

594 dengue cases reported this month: Health Dept

141 units of blood collected at camp