Gurugram industrialists meet Haryana CM Khattar with Budget wish-list

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 3

With the state government set to table the Budget on February 20, the Gurugram industrialists have put forth three major demands to boost industry. Various associations, including Manesar Industries Welfare Association and Gurugram Industrial Association, have sought various infrastructural upgrades and reliefs to aid industrial sectors that are still reeling in Covid losses.

Regarding to phasing out of fuel-based vehicles and switching to electric vehicles (EVs), the industrialists have demanded some more time.

“ We do appreciate environmental concerns, but immediate switch will render majority of machinery and vehicles useless. The switch will also require a massive budget, and not all industries are in a state to afford that. We should take some more time before mandating the production of electric vehicles as it may lead to the closure of many units,” claimed members of Manesar Industries Welfare Association. The industrialists have also sought more time to switch to cleaner fuels citing lack of availability and supporting infrastructure.

The industrial sector has demanded the long promised metro connectivity at the earliest to aid workers from across the NCR. Special working women hostels too have been demanded in industrial belts to help outstation women workers. A demand for 24-hour power supply has also been raised for continuous process industries.

Among other demands, the industrialists have sought long pending removal of the Kherki Daula toll plaza, claiming that it restricts freight mobility.

#gurugram