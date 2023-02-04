Gurugram industrialists meet Haryana CM Khattar with Budget wish-list

Gurugram, February 3
With the state government set to table the Budget on February 20, the Gurugram industrialists have put forth three major demands to boost industry. Various associations, including Manesar Industries Welfare Association and Gurugram Industrial Association, have sought various infrastructural upgrades and reliefs to aid industrial sectors that are still reeling in Covid losses.
Regarding to phasing out of fuel-based vehicles and switching to electric vehicles (EVs), the industrialists have demanded some more time.
“ We do appreciate environmental concerns, but immediate switch will render majority of machinery and vehicles useless. The switch will also require a massive budget, and not all industries are in a state to afford that. We should take some more time before mandating the production of electric vehicles as it may lead to the closure of many units,” claimed members of Manesar Industries Welfare Association. The industrialists have also sought more time to switch to cleaner fuels citing lack of availability and supporting infrastructure.
The industrial sector has demanded the long promised metro connectivity at the earliest to aid workers from across the NCR. Special working women hostels too have been demanded in industrial belts to help outstation women workers. A demand for 24-hour power supply has also been raised for continuous process industries.
Among other demands, the industrialists have sought long pending removal of the Kherki Daula toll plaza, claiming that it restricts freight mobility.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to inaugurate India's largest helicopter production facility in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Monday
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior officials of the M...
A day after being suspended from Congress, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur says ‘I derive my strength from people, rest is secondary’
Preneet Kaur is accused of helping the BJP in the northern s...
Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain
According to a FIFA ruling, men football players can wear tu...
'Bole re papihara' singer Vani Jayaram dies at 77
Was living alone at a downtown apartment in Chennai
CM Bhagwant Mann reaches out to Ravidassia community; flags off Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar
Says the message of equality was propagated by Guru Ravidass...