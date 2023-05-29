 Gurugram industrialists seek power infra upgrade : The Tribune India

Gurugram industrialists seek power infra upgrade

Gurugram industrialists seek power infra upgrade

As summer approaches, the industrial areas in Gurugram, particularly the auto hub in Manesar, are suffering from power outages due to obsolete infrastructure and shortage of maintenance staff.



Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 28

As summer approaches, the industrial areas in Gurugram, particularly the auto hub in Manesar, are suffering from power outages due to obsolete infrastructure and shortage of maintenance staff. Many industries are relying on diesel generator sets to continue operations.

MEMORADUM SUBMITTED TO DHBVN

Manesar auto hub is suffering from power outages. Many industries are relying on diesel generator sets to continue operations. Seeing the crisis worsen with each passing day, the industrial association has submitted a memorandum to DHBVN seeking immediate relief.

Seeing the crisis worsen with each passing day, the industrial association has submitted a memorandum to DHBVN seeking immediate relief. According to the association, industrial areas such as Manesar sectors are facing a shortage of maintenance staff, leading to delayed power restoration and fault correction.

“The upgrading of staff should be separated from maintenance staff as combining the two would result in unsatisfactory results,” read the memorandum. “The industry faces the burden of line losses in case of independent feeders which are shared among industries. The shared feeders are not on real-time basis during monthly meter reading, which leads to added pressure on the industry during the billed month. Independent feeders must be maintained by DHBVN and not left up to the industry to maintain at their own cost. The 220-KV substation in Sector 8, Manesar, has been under construction, but at a very slow pace. It is requested that the work be fast-tracked.”

The association also highlighted that transformers were not being maintained regularly and that corrective action is undertaken only after an accident occurs. Additionally, thimbles are missing at most places, and instead of using proper equipment, the maintenance staff intertwine conductors with each other, increasing the risk of hazards, added the memorandum.

The association demanded the updating and upgrading of LT panels, underground cables in industrial sectors and underground fault detection machines.

“We are known as the millennium city so we need to have the infrastructure that matches the image. Good infrastructure can boost the efficiency of industries and eventually help in the development of the state,” said JN Mangla, president of the association.

