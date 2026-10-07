'Gurugram infra projects pending for years, why?' CMO wants to know

Basic infrastructure projects in Gurugram have remained stuck for years, with several missing deadlines repeatedly for over a decade, prompting the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) to seek a status report on each pending project.

The move follows a recent meeting with civic and other senior officials, where no concrete explanation emerged for the prolonged delays. Officials mainly cited technical issues, tendering and budgetary constraints. The CMO has now sought project-wise status reports, with officials indicating that a decision on which projects will move ahead and be completed is expected within a month.

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The civil hospital tops the list of long-pending projects. The project has remained incomplete for over a decade, with the old Civil Lines hospital demolished in 2021. After being handled by multiple agencies, it is now with the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), but construction is yet to begin.

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The new bus terminal, pending for 13 years, has also failed to materialise. The smart grid project, announced in 2015 with a target of providing 24-hour power and underground cabling by 2017, remains incomplete.

The proposed pod-taxi corridor from Dhaula Kuan to Manesar, announced nearly a decade ago at an estimated cost of Rs 4,000 crore, is yet to take off. As recently as April, the government was discussing its feasibility with Suzuki and Glydways. The proposed entertainment zone in Sector 52 has similarly seen little progress in more than 10 years.

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Gurugram’s rail connectivity projects have also faced delays. The first phase of the Metro, which took 14 years to begin, is now under construction up to Sector 9 and is targeted for completion in 2028. The Rs 1,662-crore tender for the Sector 9-Cyber City stretch closes on November 18. The Delhi-Gurugram-SNB Regional Rapid Transit System corridor, meanwhile, is yet to enter the construction stage.

Waste management remains another major concern. The Bandhwari landfill has repeatedly missed clearance deadlines. Two firms engaged to clear legacy waste were sacked and fined Rs 9.02 crore in 2025 after processing only 16.5% of the target. The civic body has now set February 2027 as the deadline. The waste-to-energy plant, due in 2019 under a 2017 concession, is also yet to become functional.

Drainage projects have met a similar fate. Work on the Leg-4 master drain began in 2022, while the Rs 51-crore network in Sectors 68 to 75 remains incomplete despite deadlines between May and August this year. Residents’ groups also allege that stormwater drains have not been cleaned since 2023 despite nearly Rs 100 crore being sanctioned over four years.

United Gurugram RWAs president Praveen Yadav said the prolonged delays exposed the gap between Gurugram’s image as the “Millennium City” and its basic infrastructure.

He said the CMO should take direct charge of Gurugram for a year or two to ensure that promised projects are completed.