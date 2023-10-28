Gurugram-Jaipur E-way to be sans illegal exits

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, October 27

With illegal cuts being one of the biggest reasons behind accidents on the Gurugram-Jaipur Expressway, the district administration has ordered closing of the same in the next two weeks. A recent survey by the authorities have found over 50 illegal cuts on the highway that account for around half the accidents on the stretch.

A special team of NHAI officials and Gurugram police will not just close the illegal cuts right from Sirhaul border to Rewari but also penalise the violators. The decision was taken at the Road Safety Meeting headed by Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav today. The drive would start from next week and is expected to be completed within 15 days.

“Majority of accidents in the district happen on this highway and these illegal cuts are the biggest nuisance. NHAI on it’s part has multiple times conducted surveys, closed them and warned violators but they are back again so this time it will be done on a war footing . The team will start from Kherki Daula towards Rewari next week as it has maximum violations,” said the Deputy Commissioner.

The meeting also discussed the starting non-functional NMT (non-motorised transport) in the district. Other issues taken up included congestion due to movement of heavy vehicles on the U-turn at Kherki Toll towards Jaipur, the movement of heavy vehicles on the road leading from the front of Hyatt Hotel towards Sector 75, renovation of roads and pruning of trees on various routes in view of upcoming winter season.

Other topics discussed included making horn-free zone near various hospitals along with making Ardee City Road, including Sohna Road and Badshahpur, free from stray cattle. The DC also called upokn the residents of the district to focus on road safety aspects.

50 illegal exits found

