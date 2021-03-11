Gurugram: Jeweller gets extortion call

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 8

A jeweller has received an extortion call and voice messages from an international number on his WhatsApp, demanding Rs 10 lakh.

The caller has also threatened to kill the jeweller if the extortion money is not paid.

The victim, Ajay Gupta, owns Ashirwad Jewellers in the market of Sector 14.

In his complaint, Ajay said he said he received various voice noted and calls between 3 pm on Saturday and 11 am on Sunday on his WhatsApp.

“I did not pick up the call as it was an unknown international number. The caller then sent multiple voice messages. He threatened to me to transfer Rs 10 lakh in his account before Monday or else he would kill my family,” he said.

Ajay added in his complaint that the caller sent him a photo of his shop along with a picture of a pistol and 10 cartridges.

An FIR was registered against an unidentified accused under Sections 387 and 506 of the IPC at Sector 14 police station.

#gurugram