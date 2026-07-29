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Home / Haryana / Gurugram man arrested for performing stunts on Dwarka Expressway

Gurugram man arrested for performing stunts on Dwarka Expressway

Police seize luxury car after video of high-speed reckless driving goes viral on social media

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:02 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Gurugram Police have arrested a 24-year-old man after a video showing him performing stunts while driving a car at high speed.
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Gurugram Police have arrested a 24-year-old man after a video showing him performing stunts while driving a car at high speed and in a dangerous manner on the Dwarka Expressway went viral on social media.

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The police have also seized the high-end car allegedly used for the stunts.

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Taking suo motu cognizance of the viral video, Gurugram Police registered a case under relevant sections at the Rajendra Park police station. Acting swiftly, a police team arrested the accused on Wednesday and joined him in the investigation.

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The accused has been identified as Pranav Manchanda (24), a resident of The Palm Springs Golf Course, Sector 54, Gurugram. One car has been recovered from his possession.

A spokesperson for Gurugram Police said the department is continuously monitoring videos circulating on social media and complaints received from the public.

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“Individuals found violating traffic rules will be identified and strict legal action will be taken against them as per law,” the spokesperson said.

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