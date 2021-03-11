Gurugram: Man arrested for sending obscene messages

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 9

Making video calls and sending obscene messages and videos to a Gurugram woman on WhatsApp, has proved costly for a UP resident working as a domestic help in Dubai. The police arrested the accused on Sunday from Delhi airport when he returned to Delhi. The accused was produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody, said the police.

According to the police, the arrested accused is identified as Sahjeb Ali (30), a native of Rampur district in UP. He was working as a domestic help at a Sheikh’s house in Dubai. It was on February 1 when a Manesar woman had filed a complaint against the unidentified accused that he had been stalking her.

“Once I got a message on my WhatsApp number and then the accused continued to make video calls and send obscene messages and videos. I asked him to stop this nonsense but he did not stop and then I complained to the police”, the complainant told the police.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the women police station in Manesar. During the investigation, it was found that the accused travelled to Dubai from Delhi. The police then got issued a look-out-circular (LOC). With the help of the LOC, the police got information about the accused from the airport authority that he had come from Dubai and nabbed him at the airport.

“The accused claims that he did not know the woman but once she replied to his message then he started sending her obscene messages and videos.”, said inspector Aarti, SHO of the Manesar women police station.