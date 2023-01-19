Gurugram man booked for 'stalking'

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 18

The Gurugram police arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly stalking and threatening to kill a woman. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 40 police station. The police said the suspect was let off on bail after interrogation.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, a native of Jharkhand, who works with a private company and lives with her children as a tenant in Sector 45 area, a man has been stalking her for days.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspect under Sections 354-D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

“The suspect was let off on bail after he joined the interrogation and further probe is underway,” said Inspector Satish Kumar, SHO.