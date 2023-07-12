Gurugram: Man duped of Rs 17.5 lakh via mobile app

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 11

A Sector 49 resident has been duped of Rs 17.50 lakh by a man who asked him to install an online application on his phone. Soon after, the money was debited from his account. An FIR was registered at Cyber Crime East police station today.

According to a complaint by Sandeep Kumar Jha, resident of Uppal Southend, Sector 49, he was searching for an Airtel customer care number related to an issue pertaining to payments, when a person introducing himself as a customer care representative offered to help him.

“On June 4, he asked me to download an Android app named “Anydesk”. Subsequently, I received WhatsApp messages from mobile numbers to install another app “Customer Support” on my phone on the same date. I suspect they got remote access to my phone through these apps and withdrew Rs 17.50 lakh from my bank account,” Jha stated in his police complaint.

