Gurugram man duped of Rs 25L

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 26

A man was allegedly duped of Rs 25 lakh by fraudsters who approached him on call with a ‘dealership offer’ of a vehicle company. An FIR was registered at the Sector 40 police station.

According to the complaint filed by Rajesh Kulhar, a Sector 31 resident, he received a call from a renowned vehicle company regarding a vehicle dealership. Upon showing interest, I was asked to pay Rs 2.65 lakh for an application form. “After depositing it, I paid Rs 6 lakh for license fee, Rs 7 lakh for NOC and Rs 10 lakh for security deposit. The fraudsters then started demanding more money in the name of spare parts. This is when I became suspicious and contacted the company. After checking the documents, it was found that I had been cheated. Following this, I immediately sought police help,” as Kulhar said.

