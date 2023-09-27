Gurugram man duped of Rs 4L for VIP vehicle number

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 26

A Sector 14 resident was allegedly duped of Rs 4 lakh in the name of selling the VIP number “0001” of a BMW car. The deal was logged at Rs13 lakh but the seller refused to transfer the number after taking Rs 4 lakh in advance. An FIR was registered at the Sector 18 police station.

Rajnish Godara, a resident of Sector 14, said in the complaint to the police that he ran a parking yard at Sukhrali enclave and was well known to Ajay Dalal, a resident of Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district. Dalal sold VIP mobile numbers and VIP registration numbers of vehicles. A few days ago, Dalal had posted the number “HR 13 P 0001” for sale on his WhatsApp status.

When Rajnish spoke to Ajay about buying the number, Ajay said he would sell it for Rs 13 lakh. Ajay said after buying a new scooter, he would get the number transferred on it.

“To assure me, he sent a copy of the car’s RC, his Aadhar card, driving licence and passport on my WhatsApp. Then Ajay asked me to pay an advance of Rs 4 lakh. He further said there were many challans pending against the car and these had to be paid and cleared. I gave Rs 4 lakh to Aman, Ajay Dalal’s manager, in his Sukhrali Enclave office. Later, he again asked me for Rs 1 lakh and I said that first he should get the number transferred, following which Ajay stopped receiving my calls.

Finally, he sent a message saying that he will not give the number and not even return my money”, Rajnish said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Ajay Dalal under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code. A senior police official said they were verifying the facts and action would be taken as per the law.

#Gurugram #WhatsApp