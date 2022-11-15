Gurugram: Man jumps in front of train with son, die

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 14

A 35-year-old man along with his two-year-old son died by suicide by jumping in front of Rajdhani Express near the Chauma railway gate on the Delhi-Rewari railway track. It is said the man’s wife eloped with some other man six days ago so he ended his and his son’s life. The Government Railway Police (GRP) took the bodies in custody and handed them over to kin after postmortem today, the GRP said on Monday. According to the railway police, the deceased were identified as Mahender Singh (35), his son Punit (2), residents of Bajghera village.

It was on Sunday morning that Mahendra Singh left his house on a bicycle with Punit at around 5am. He had told his mother that he would come in a while. He took his son in his arms and jumped in front of the Rajdhani Express near the Chauma Gate around 6 am, said the police. GRP station incharge Sub-Inspector Ramphal said it was around 7.40 am they got information from the Bijwasan station master. Based on the information, the police team reached the spot and the family was informed. “We handed over the bodies to the kin after postmortem today. Further investigation is on”, added Sub-Inspector Ramphal.

