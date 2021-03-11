Gurugram man molests teen, booked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 14

A Pataudi area resident accused her neighbour of eve-teasing and molesting her 16-year-old daughter and also posting her pictures online.

Following a complaint, an FIR has been registered under the POCSO Act and the IT Act at Pataudi police station. The police are conducting raids to nab the accused.

As per the complainant, the accused, identified as Safikul, used to stop her daughter on her way to school asking her to marry him. He would often misbehave with her.

“Five days ago, the accused clicked her pictures and posted them on Facebook. My daughter told me about the incident and I reported the matter to the police,” said the victim’s mother.

The police said the accused would be arrested soon.