Gurugram man nabbed for abducting college girl

Gurugram, June 1
A 30-year-old property dealer, father of two, was arrested for allegedly abducting a college girl at gun-point outside her college in broad daylight on Tuesday.
The police rescued the student soon after the incident and nabbed the accused late on Tuesday night. The police also recovered the SUV of the property dealer which was used in the crime and a revolver with six cartridges.
An FIR was registered at the Civil Lines police station in this regard. The accused was produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody, while the police are searching for his accomplice. The arrested man was identified as Rahul, alias Charanjit, a resident of Badha village, while his accomplice was identified as Manas, who is at large.
The girl, a native of Nepal, is a BA first-year student at Government Girls College in Sector 14. The victim is living with her parents at a housing society in the Sector 82 area, said the police. The incident took place around 2:30 pm when the man and his accomplice abducted her at gunpoint in their Fortuner.
According to the complaint filed by the victim, she had stepped out of her college along with her friend and was looking for an auto to return home when the accused came in their white SUV and abducted her at gunpoint.
Was waiting for autorickshaw
Was waiting for autorickshaw

The victim said that she had stepped out of her college along with her friend and was looking for an autorickshaw to return home when the incident happened.
