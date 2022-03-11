Gurugram: Man nabbed for raping 20-yr-old woman

Photo for representation only.

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 10

A woman (20) has accused an Oyo hotel receptionist of rape.

The accused, Yogesh, a native of Uttarakhand, has been arrested. He worked at a hotel in Bhondsi.

The victim in her complained said the accused had promised to marry her but abandoned her after she got pregnant. An FIR was registered under Section 376 (2) N of the IPC at the Bhondsi police station. —

