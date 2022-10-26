Gurugram: Man shot at over land dispute, two nabbed

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 25

In an alleged land dispute, a 46-year-old man, identified as Vijender, was allegedly shot at by his nephew in Lakhuwas village near Sohna. It was revealed that the accused and his associates burst a pipe filled with gunpowder in his mouth that got him critically injured. He is being treated in Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital.

The police have arrested the two accused, including the nephew of the victim. An FIR has been registered at the Sohna police station.

According to the complaint filed by Anita, Vijender’s sister, around 8 pm on Sunday night, when Vijender was in the fields, Jitender, Ashok, Dharender and others reached and killed him.

They first burst a pipe filled with gunpowder in his mouth and later, Jitender shot him in his stomach. When people started gathering there, all the accused managed to flee. My brother was rushed to a hospital in Sohna in a critical condition, from where he was referred to Nalhar Medical College. Later, he was shifted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi. My brother’s condition is still critical and I want strict action against the accused,” said Anita in her complaint.

“We have nabbed Jitender and Ashok. Jitender is victim’s nephew. The cause behind the murder is not revealed yet but it seems like a property dispute. We will soon arrest the other accused,” said Inspector Umesh Kumar, SHO.

