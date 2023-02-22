Gurugram man, son arrested for sexual assault

Gurugram, February 21
The police have arrested a 46-year-old man and his son for allegedly sexually assaulting his daughter.
The alleged incident came to light after the girl, a Class 11 student, confided in her school principal and teachers about the incident. The teachers informed the police about the alleged crime. The student also told her teachers that the accused had threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident, the police said.
Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 34 (common intention) of the IPC at the Kherki Daula police station.
“We have arrested both accused. They were produced in a city court today and sent into judicial custody. Further probe is underway,” said a senior police officer.
