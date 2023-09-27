Gurugram: Manager booked for molesting woman employee

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 26

The police have booked the manager of a private software company for allegedly molesting a former woman employee.

The 23-year-old Delhi resident accused the manager of molesting and mentally torturing her while threatening to kill her if she protested.

She said, “When I complained to the director, he raised questions on my character and fired me from the company, following which I finally reported the incident to the police.”

An FIR under Sections 354 and 506 of the IPC was registered and an investigation was underway.

