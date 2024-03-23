Gurugram MC collects Rs 14L in fines for littering

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 22

In a major crackdown on public littering, the Gurugram Municipal Corporation has collected fines totalling Rs 14 lakh from 138 persons for illegally dumping construction and demolition waste as well as sewage waste in open areas. The challans were issued between January 1 and March 21.

According to MC Commissioner Dr Narhari Singh Banger, municipal teams issued challans to 45 violators in January, 55 in February and 38 till March 21 for improper management of C&D waste and septage. Under the regulations, fines ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 are imposed for C&D waste dumping, while a fine of Rs 25,000 is levied for septage dumping. Additionally, if a sewage treatment plant is found to be non-functional in any society or institution, a fine of Rs 50,000 is imposed. Banger has announced an intensified drive to further combat this issue.

The Commissioner said special teams have been established to address these violations. These teams are closely monitoring all four zones in addition to conducting regular patrols, especially during morning and evening hours.

They also keep a close eye on illegal dumping activities, and if caught, the offender’s vehicle is confiscated, and fines are imposed. Similarly, people found dumping waste from septage tanks in drains, sewer lines, green belt areas or other locations are also being closely monitored, and every effort is being made to halt such activities. The tankers of offenders engaging in these activities would be seized and fines issued.

Local Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) have also been roped in to aid in curbing these violations.

“We are actively pursuing a dedicated campaign against illegal dumping. Alongside engaging expert agencies for proper waste pickup and treatment, our teams are actively tracking down illegal dumping activities and taking necessary actions. We have collaborated with RWAs and urged them to refrain from engaging any unverified waste management agencies,” said Dr Banger.

