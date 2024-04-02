Gurugram MC collects Rs 250 cr property tax

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, April 1

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram collected Rs 250 crore as property tax in the financial year 2023-24.

MC Commissioner Narhari Banger said this was over 30 per cent more than the previous financial year (2022-23), when the civic body collected Rs 186 crore as property tax.

It may be noted that prioritising the collection and recovery of dues, the MC conducted special camps to assist property owners. Officials also visited residential colonies, sectors and societies to facilitate them in correcting property tax data, self-verification and depositing tax.

The property owners also took advantage of the facilities provided through these camps. Besides, they paid tax by self-certifying their property data on the NDC portal.

The MC Commissioner also instructed the officers of with the tax branch to set up help desks in MC offices for the convenience of citizens. He further urged officials to ensure quick resolution of objections and organise special camps at various places.

Banger said, “The Haryana Municipal Corporation Act-1994 mandates payment of property tax on all types of residential, commercial, industrial, institutional buildings and vacant plots located within the Municipal Corporation limits every year.”

“In case of non-payment of property tax on time, an annual interest rate of 18 per cent is levied. Besides, the MC can initiate the process of sealing and auctioning properties of defaulters,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram