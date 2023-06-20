Gurugram MC decentralises power to boost infra development

Gurugram, June 19

To speed up and smoothen infrastructural development of the city, PC Meena, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MC), has delegated special administrative and financial powers to subordinate officers.

Meena has also recently been appointed as CEO GMDA and has his hands full. Of late, the infrastructural projects of the MC were getting stuck due to delay in approvals and clearances of pending bills. As a result many contractors had stopped services, and with the majority of officials having restricted powers, nothing much could be done.

With the majority of approvals entrusted to the Commissioner, the pace of projects suffered. To speed those up, Meena has de-centralised some of his authority.

Now, Additional Commissioner-1 has been entrusted with powers to pay up to Rs 50 lakh in new development works related to the engineering branch. The orders, however, mandate adequate sampling in the presence of Engineering Officer.

Similarly, the powers of payment of up to Rs 25 lakh for the operation and maintenance works related to sewerage, drainage, road repair and drinking water supply have also been entrusted to Additional Municipal Commissioner-1.

All the Joint Commissioners concerned have been given power by the Corporation Commissioner to approve development works in their respective zones for Rs 1.5 crore per month.

The Joint Commissioners concerned have been empowered to pay the amount that is given to the ward committee or RWA for the maintenance of parks and community centres. Apart from this, joint commissioners have been given powers up to a limit of Rs 2.5 lakh per month to get urgent works done on quotation basis. Similarly, Additional Commissioner -1 has been given responsibility for the works related to sanitation branch and has been made in-charge of the branch. — TNS

Pace of projects was suffering