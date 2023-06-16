Gurugram MC demolition team chased away yet again

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 15

Two days after high drama was witnessed in Nathupur village, it was an encore in Sikanderpur village when the demolition team of the Gurugram MC was chased away. Residents joined by senior Congress leader and former minister Captain Ajay Yadav blocked the JCB machine, refusing to let the MC team demolish any illegal construction.

Protestors alleged that the MC was aiding local builders and colonisers by destroying their homes. “In order to benefit builders, houses of poor people in Sikanderpur, Nathupur and Kanhai villages are being demolished by the MC,” said Yadav. “They are ruining rural Gurugram to benefit builders. These houses have been here for over two decades, and now they have suddenly decided to pull them down. We will not let this happen. The Khattar government needs to stop this harassment of people in rural Gurugram.” He accused MP Rao Inderjeet Singh of staying silent on the issue despite residents pleading for help.

Yesterday, an MC team was chased away from Nathupur village, following which a group of protesters under the banner ‘Ghar Bachao, Gaon Bachao Sangharsh Samiti’ staged a massive protest in front of the Secretariat today. They handed over a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, addressed to the Governor.