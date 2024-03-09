Gurugram MC served show-cause notice

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 8

Taking cognisance of The Tribune report, ‘Gurugram chokes as burning of waste leads to health problems’ published on March 8, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has issued a show-cause notice to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram.

The notice issued by HSPCB Regional Officer Kuldeep Singh stated that the Gurugram MC had been given 15 days to explain the blatant violation of solid waste management rules or penalisation would be initiated against the civic body under the Environment Protection Act.

The order pointed out that many complaints of garbage burning in Gurugram were being circulating through various platforms, including social media and leading newspapers. It stated that these complaints about burning of garbage causing pollution in the city were of serious nature and also in the knowledge of the Gurugram MC.

“You are given 15 days to explain why no action should be taken against you and others responsible for violations of Solid Waste Management Rules-2016,” read the order.

Singh stated that proper norms were set for dealing with waste and it was the duty of the MC to ensure compliance of these norms. “Videos circulating on social media and complaints being received by the pollution authorities are startling. The civic body needs to curtail the menace or will have to face action,” the Regional Officer added.

The civic authorities are flooded with complaints of unabated burning of garbage across the city and the residents are forced to seek help from the police in this regard.

Meanwhile, Gurugram MC Commissioner Dr Narhari Banger said, “We have formed special teams to curtail this menace and are ensuring immediate response to complaints regarding burning of garbage. We will penalise defaulters and also erring officials (if any).”

