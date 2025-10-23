Gurugram MC to resume dog sterilisation drive in November

With stray dog menace worsening in the city and sterilisation and vaccination work at a standstill, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has floated fresh tenders to restart the programme. The civic body has received bids from five agencies, one of which will be finalised within the next two to three days. The sterilisation and vaccination drive is likely to resume next month.

The MC plans to appoint one agency each for Zones 1 and 4, and another for Zones 2 and 3. The city is estimated to have around 50,000 stray dogs.

The sterilisation and vaccination programme was disrupted after the two previously contracted agencies, Jeevdaya and Animal Sympathy, abruptly halted operations nearly two months before their contract was due to expire in December.

Preetpal Singh, Joint Commissioner of the MC, said the civic body would first conduct a technical evaluation of the five bidders before finalising two agencies based on tender conditions. “Two agencies have also submitted bids for managing stray cattle and their evaluation is currently underway. The previous agencies suddenly stopped work without prior notice, citing repair work as the reason. MC will take legal action and a notice will be sent to them,” he said.

Singh added that two dog shelters — one in Begumpur Khatola and another in Basai — are ready and will soon be handed over to the MC for operation. “Stray dog menace is the biggest civic issue. Dog bite cases are increasing and the fact that there are dogs who have not been vaccinated is scary. MC needs to get experts and also take some concrete steps to deal with the menace,” said Praveen Yadav, president of United Gurugram RWAs.

Earlier this month, the MC released comprehensive guidelines for stray dog management in accordance with a Supreme Court order issued in August. The guidelines aim to ensure animal welfare while improving public safety and reducing conflicts involving stray dogs.

Under the new rules, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and society management committees will be responsible for feeding arrangements for community animals. Feeding stations must be set up away from crowded areas, playgrounds, staircases and building entrances, and feeding times should not inconvenience senior citizens or children.

To address disputes, the MC will form an Animal Welfare Committee comprising the Chief Veterinary Officer, a police representative, members from the SPCA or State Board, a recognised animal welfare organisation, a local authority veterinarian, the complainant and a representative from the RWA concerned.