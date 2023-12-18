Gurugram MC to switch to mechanised cleaning

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 17

With sanitation conditions going for a toss with frequent strikes by sanitation workers in Gurugram, the civic authorities have now decided to switch to mechanised sweeping to curb the menace.

The Municipal Corporation, Gurugram, has decided to go for sweeping and waste removal by machines and phase out human involvement. A tender has been floated to get 25 new sweeping machines to start the process.

“We cannot let unjustified strikes take a toll on city. The workers know that city depends on them for sanitation, and take advantage of this fact by holding city to ransom,” said MCG Commissioner PC Meena.

Meena in a recent meeting has ordered termination of 50 more sanitation workers who are disrupting the work of substitute contractors hired to clear the mess created by 60-day long strike. MCG sanitation workers have been holding a strike to press for their several demands, including hiring back of over 3,000 retrenched contractual employees, an increase in salary, and payment of previous dues. The workers have proceeded on at least three major strikes this year.

In addition to accumulation of waste at different spots in the city, the strike has burdened the Bandhwari landfill, which needs to be cleared by April 2024.

Sources claim the deadline is likely to be extended till December 2024. Due to the ongoing strike by sanitation workers, the civic body has started a mega cleanliness drive and the collected waste is being taken to Bandhwari. This has overburdened the private agencies with an additional 200 tonnes of garbage. The functioning of the processing units have been affected, which will pose a hurdle in meeting the deadline.

