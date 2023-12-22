Gurugram mess costs top civic body officials their salary

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 21

During his Gurugram visit today, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar conducted a surprise inspection of the cleanliness system. Unhappy with the prevailing situation, he not only reprimanded the officers but also ordered them to deduct 15 days salary of the Commissioner and one month salary of the Joint Commissioner of Municipal Corporation, Gurugram.

Bonus for sanitation staff In response to the sanitation workers’ request for equipment, the CM announced the purchase of resources worth Rs 1 crore from the CSR fund specifically for Gurugram. This fund will be utilised to procure 200 hand rickshaws, 150 regular rickshaws and 10 tippers. He also instructed the MCG Commissioner to give bonus to the sanitation workers

The CM also imposed fines ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 1 lakh on a cleaning agency, cleaning supervisor, field officer, sanitary inspector and Joint Commissioner of the corporation.

The CM also issued instructions to release the salaries of the sanitation workers in the next three days and make qualitative improvements in the cleanliness of the city in the next week.

Khattar imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the agency responsible for maintaining cleanliness on Kanhai Road. The CM said that it is the administration’s duty to maintain cleanliness. He imposed a fine of Rs 10 on the supervisor of sanitation workers, Rs 1,000 on Field Officer Ajay Kumar, Rs 2,000 on Additional Sanitary Inspector, Rs 3,000 on Senior Sanitary Inspector and Rs 5,000 on Joint Commissioner Sanjeev Singla. He also urged officers to conduct regular on-site visits to monitor the effectiveness of the cleanliness system.

Principal Adviser Urban Development DS Dhesi, MCG Commissioner PC Meena, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav, Commissioner of Police Vikas Arora and other officials were present with the Chief Minister.

During inspection of various locations including Kanhai village, Sirhaul turn on Old Delhi Road, Carterpuri Road, Rejangla Chowk, Sector 23 and the dumping point near Kamla Nehru Park in Sadar Bazaar, the Chief Minister addressed the concerns of sanitation workers.

In response to the sanitation workers’ request for equipment, the CM announced the purchase of resources worth Rs 1 crore from the CSR fund specifically for Gurugram. This fund will be utilised to procure 200 hand rickshaws, 150 regular rickshaws and 10 tippers. He also instructed the Municipal Corporation Commissioner to give bonus to the sanitation workers.

On November 30, Khattar had issued directives for the comprehensive cleaning of all urban areas in the state. As per the instructions, cleanliness initiatives were underway in 88 urban areas of the state till December 10. The CM had personally reviewed this campaign twice via video conferencing and had stated that he and his Cabinet colleagues would conduct surprise inspections at all locations.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Gurugram #Manohar Lal Khattar