Gurugram Metro project shows 405% rise in revenue

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh February 24

The Gurugram Metro project has shown an impressive progress in the last 10 months vis-à-vis the previous year. It has earned a total revenue of Rs 34.24 crore in 2022-23 so far against Rs 6.78 crore in 2021-22, recording a 405 per cent rise.

While stating this during the 51st meeting of the Board of Directors of the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC), Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the revenue had increased due to an increase in ridership as well as other commercial and marketing activities. The daily ridership had gone up to 42,000 passengers this financial year from 8,500 passengers last year, he added.

Kaushal appreciated the revenue performance of the last 10 months, and asked the HMRTC officials to constitute a committee to find new ways and means to increase the ridership by providing last-mile connectivity to the daily users and to garner more non-fare revenue by developing parking lots, auctioning/tendering of advertisements, rentals, etc.

He added that the board had given a nod to the metro connectivity project from Rajiv Chowk to Panchgaon. The total length of mass rapid transit system (MRTS) alignment would be approximately 35 km, including 20 stations. It was announced in the meeting that the 28.5 km project between HUDA City Centre and Cyber City had also been included in the Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

Kaushal said connectivity between Faridabad and Gurugram would also be considered on double decker viaduct in arrangement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).