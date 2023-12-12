 Gurugram minor help torture: Accused woman arrested, victim discharged from hospital : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  Gurugram minor help torture: Accused woman arrested, victim discharged from hospital

Gurugram minor help torture: Accused woman arrested, victim discharged from hospital

Accused let off on bail after she joins investigation

Gurugram minor help torture: Accused woman arrested, victim discharged from hospital

Photo for representation.



Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 13

In the brutal torture case of a minor domestic help, the police on Tuesday arrested main accused Shashi Sharma three days after registration of FIR. The accused woman was let off on bail after she joined the investigation.

Meanwhile, the actual age of the minor domestic help victim is found 17 years in her ossification test conducted today. She was discharged from the civil hospital.

“For the medical opinion, a board of doctors has been formed. I hope to get the final opinion tomorrow. As per the medical report, further action will be taken in accordance with law. Our team questioned accused Shashi Sharma for hours today and she was let off on bail after she joined the investigation,” said Virender Vij, DCP, crime against women.

The domestic help repeated her claim that she did everything to keep them happy, but they “turned like monsters” for her after two months. They stopped her salary and allegedly started exploiting and torturing her. She was beaten with hammers and they would let their dog loose on her and the two men would also sexually assault her, she had alleged.

The father of the victim girl said that she was sent to work for accused Shashi Sharma in June to help family fight poverty but they never expected that she would have to bear all this.

#Gurugram


