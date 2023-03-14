Gurugram minor's rape not yet confirmed: Police

Gurugram, March 13
In the alleged rape case of a two-year-old girl, the police are still waiting for the final report of the forensic science laboratory (FSL). The CCTV footage and other circumstantial evidence did not hint at rape, a senior police officer said on Monday.
Meanwhile, the injured girl was still being treated at the Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi, after a successful surgery.
The police said the sexual abuse of the two-year-old girl in a society of Sector 81 could not be confirmed. According to the police investigation and doctors, the girl’s genitals were allegedly injured by the iron angle of a truck while she was playing. The doctors have sent swab samples to the forensic lab for examination.
“We are waiting for the FSL report and further action will be taken as per the report,” said inspector Rajender Singh, SHO of the Kherki Daula police station.
“The victim was the daughter of a domestic help. Sexual abuse has not yet been confirmed,” added Singh.
2 students held on rape charge
- Two youths were held on Monday in connection with the gang rape of a Class VIII student. The police are conducting raids to nab the third accused.
- The 14-year-old girl student was allegedly gang raped after she was abducted from her school in the Sohna area during a sports programme.
- One of the two accused is a minor and was sent to a correction home in Faridabad after being produced before a juvenile justice board.
- An FIR was registered against the accused under sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uproar in Parliament over Rahul Gandhi's London remark
BJP demands apology | Opposition seeks JPC on Adani | Both H...
India remains world's top arms importer: Report
Sweden-based think tank SIPRI says India accounts for 11% of...