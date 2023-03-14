Gurugram minor's rape not yet confirmed: Police

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 13

In the alleged rape case of a two-year-old girl, the police are still waiting for the final report of the forensic science laboratory (FSL). The CCTV footage and other circumstantial evidence did not hint at rape, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the injured girl was still being treated at the Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi, after a successful surgery.

The police said the sexual abuse of the two-year-old girl in a society of Sector 81 could not be confirmed. According to the police investigation and doctors, the girl’s genitals were allegedly injured by the iron angle of a truck while she was playing. The doctors have sent swab samples to the forensic lab for examination.

“We are waiting for the FSL report and further action will be taken as per the report,” said inspector Rajender Singh, SHO of the Kherki Daula police station.

“The victim was the daughter of a domestic help. Sexual abuse has not yet been confirmed,” added Singh.

