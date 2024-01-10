Gurugram model murder case: Abhijeet’s remand extended by six days

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 9

A city court today extended the remand of Abhijeet — the key suspect in the murder of ex-model Divya Pahuja — by six days, while his two accomplices, Hemraj and Om Prakash, were sent to judicial custody.

In touch with police of other states Our teams are conducting raids to arrest the two absconding suspects and recover Divya’s body. We are also contacting the police of nearby districts and states and are hopeful that the body will be recovered soon. Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime)

After the completion of his five-day remand, the SIT today requested the court to extend the remand period by six days. Apart from the weapon used in the crime, many other items are yet to be recovered from the suspect, they contended. In addition, Abhijeet’s rumoured girlfriend Megha is also in police custody till Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Divya’s family has demanded a CBI investigation into the matter, with her sister Naina insisting that the case be handed over to the department to ensure that truth comes out at the earliest.

Besides, questions are also being raised on the inability of the police to catch the absconding suspects, Balraj Gill and Ravi Bandra.

Even though a week has passed since the murder came to light, the police have neither been able to recover Divya’s body nor nab Gill and Bandra. According to the police, six teams of the crime branch have been engaged to search for the body in Punjab, Delhi and Rajasthan.

“The arrested suspects are being interrogated. We are hopeful that the body will be recovered soon and the suspects will be put behind bars,” said ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram