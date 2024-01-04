 Gurugram model murder case: Police recover car used in crime from Patiala : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Gurugram model murder case: Police recover car used in crime from Patiala

Gurugram model murder case: Police recover car used in crime from Patiala

Divya Pahuja, girlfriend of a slain gangster, was shot dead in a Gurugram hotel on Wednesday

Gurugram model murder case: Police recover car used in crime from Patiala

The car recovered by police in Patiala.



Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, January 4

In a major breakthrough in the sensational Gurugram murder case of model Divya Pahuja, the vehicle used in the crime has been recovered. Sources in Patiala police department said they have recovered the abandoned vehicle— a BMW car (DDO3K2400).

Divya Pahuja, girlfriend of a slain gangster, was shot dead in a Gurugram hotel on Wednesday. Police have arrested three men for her murder.

The 27-year-old Gurugram-based model had recently secured bail after seven years in connection with the alleged fake encounter of Gurugram's most-wanted gangster, Sandeep Gadoli.

Senior officials said the Gurugram cops have been informed after the car was recovered an hour back in Urban Estate area of Patiala. “Inter-state agencies are working closely to solve the matter. We have informed our counterparts in Gurugram and forensic teams are now inspecting the vehicle,” Patiala SSP Varun Sharma told The Tribune.

Another officer said it seems that the car was abandoned some time on Wednesday and someone tipped the local cops following which the route of the car from various toll plazas is being mapped. “We are hopeful to crack the case and also get some whereabouts about the missing body of the model,” police said.

Divya Pahuja was shot dead in a Gurugram hotel on Wednesday. Police have arrested three men for the murder.

Pahuja was allegedly killed by Abhijeet Singh, the owner of the hotel -- City Point -- where she was staying, and his associates Hemraj and Om Prakash -- who worked for Abhijeet.

The police, meanwhile, have accessed the CCTV footage where the accused can be seen escaping the crime spot in a blue BMW car, carrying Divya's body in the boot.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Gurugram hotel owner shot Punjab model Divya Pahuja for blackmailing him with his 'obscene pictures'; CCTV shows body dragged into blue BMW car

2
Punjab

Drug-addict auto-rickshaw driver shot Arjuna awardee DSP after scuffle over dropping him home in Jalandhar on New Year’s eve

3
Entertainment

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira marries long-time partner Nupur Shikhare

4
Punjab

10 Punjab AAP ministers get two cars each

5
Punjab

80% in classes 3-5 can’t read Punjabi, English paragraphs

6
Ludhiana

8 months after scribe Bhawana Gupta was booked under SC/ST Act, Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR

7
Punjab

Supreme Court rejects plea of Indian detained in Czech Republic for foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist in US

8
Trending

Viral video: When fighter McGregor was ‘given a warning for putting his arm around Vladimir Putin’, watch the boxer’s facial expression as he quickly…

9
Jalandhar

Day High Court granted bail to Sukhpal Khaira in drugs case, Congress leader booked for intimidating witness

10
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows regular bail to Sukhpal Khaira in NDPS case

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

In videos, watch Tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa
Trending

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

Top News

‘Won’t beg for seats’: INDIA bloc in turmoil as Congress and TMC engage in war of words

‘Won’t beg for seats’: INDIA bloc in turmoil as Congress and TMC engage in war of words

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accuses TMC of being busy ‘serving PM...

8 former Indian Navy personnel in Qatar given 60 days to appeal against prison terms

8 former Indian Navy personnel in Qatar given 60 days to appeal against prison terms

Court of Appeal in Qatar on December 28 commuted the death s...

Done and dusted in 2 days! India level series with seven-wicket win over South Africa in 'shortest' Test ever

Done and dusted in 2 days! India level series with seven-wicket win over South Africa in 'shortest' Test ever

Shortest Test match ever in terms of overs bowled, betters p...

ED has sent false summons to me, BJP wants to stop me from campaigning in general election: Arvind Kejriwal

ED has sent false summons to me, BJP wants to stop me from campaigning in general election: Arvind Kejriwal ED has sent false summons to me, BJP wants to stop me from campaigning in general election: Arvind Kejriwal

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal says his biggest str...

Himachal Pradesh High Court stays grant of ST status to Hattee community of Trans Giri area of Sirmaur

Himachal Pradesh High Court stays grant of ST status to Hattee community of Sirmaur

The state government had on January 1 issued the notificatio...


Cities

View All

Drivers not always at fault, say transporters

Amritsar: Drivers not always at fault, say transporters

Amritsar district administration mulls opening another food street in Golbagh

SGPC forms legal panel to pursue case of disappearance of Akal Takht ex-Jathedar Gurdev Singh Kaunke

Tarn Taran: Police raid kite shops; two held, 20 rolls of synthetic string seized

19-kg heroin seizure baffles Amritsar police

68% outlets out of fuel in Bathinda: Petroleum body

68% outlets out of fuel in Bathinda: Petroleum body

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Breach at Bheni distributary, Talwandi Sabo power plant partially shuts down

Lt Gen Nagendra Singh takes command of Chetak Corps

Chandigarh Administration allocates land to NIA, ED, Ladakh

Chandigarh Administration allocates land to NIA, ED, Ladakh

After two more foggy days, maximum temperature to touch 19° C in Chandigarh

Panchkula: Fencing of bridge on to check dumping of waste in Ghaggar

Medical store raided in Burail, illicit drugs seized

Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana have highest cybercrime rate in India

ED has sent false summons to me, BJP wants to stop me from campaigning in general election: Arvind Kejriwal

ED has sent false summons to me, BJP wants to stop me from campaigning in general election: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Police arrest Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist wanted in multiple terror-attack cases in J-K

Delhi court orders release of gangster Deepak Boxer in firing case at Punjab ex-MLA Deep Malhotra’s house

Delhi High Court asks TMC leader Mahua Moitra to approach Directorate of Estates over cancellation of govt accommodation

ED examining Delhi CM’s reply; may issue fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

‘Drug-addict’ autorickshaw driver arrested for murder of Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh in Jalandhar

‘Drug-addict’ autorickshaw driver arrested for murder of Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh in Jalandhar

Day High Court granted bail to Sukhpal Khaira in drugs case, Congress leader booked for intimidating witness

Drug-addict auto-rickshaw driver shot Arjuna awardee DSP after scuffle over dropping him home in Jalandhar on New Year’s eve

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows regular bail to Sukhpal Khaira in NDPS case

3 armed men shoot dead sarpanch in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

8 months after scribe Bhawana Gupta was booked under SC/ST Act, Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR

8 months after scribe Bhawana Gupta was booked under SC/ST Act, Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR

Oil tanker catches massive fire on national highway in Khanna

Residents oppose another bid to run carcass utilisation plant

Cold wave, dense fog to continue

Work on upcoming Ludhiana-Ropar highway remains stalled for land

3 masked men throw acid on shopkeeper in Punjab’s Patiala, inflicting burns on his face and arms

3 masked men throw acid on shopkeeper in Punjab’s Patiala, inflict burns on his face and arms

Protest triggers snarl-ups on Patiala-Rajpura Road

Residents of Ward No. 22 in Fatehgarh Sahib hold protest over choked sewers

Man in inebriated state enters Gurdwara Preet Nagar in Patiala's Tripuri area, held

District Bar Association honours three members selected as judicial officers