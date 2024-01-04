Gurugram model murder case: Police recover car used in crime from Patiala

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, January 4

In a major breakthrough in the sensational Gurugram murder case of model Divya Pahuja, the vehicle used in the crime has been recovered. Sources in Patiala police department said they have recovered the abandoned vehicle— a BMW car (DDO3K2400).

Divya Pahuja, girlfriend of a slain gangster, was shot dead in a Gurugram hotel on Wednesday. Police have arrested three men for her murder.

The 27-year-old Gurugram-based model had recently secured bail after seven years in connection with the alleged fake encounter of Gurugram's most-wanted gangster, Sandeep Gadoli.

Senior officials said the Gurugram cops have been informed after the car was recovered an hour back in Urban Estate area of Patiala. “Inter-state agencies are working closely to solve the matter. We have informed our counterparts in Gurugram and forensic teams are now inspecting the vehicle,” Patiala SSP Varun Sharma told The Tribune.

Another officer said it seems that the car was abandoned some time on Wednesday and someone tipped the local cops following which the route of the car from various toll plazas is being mapped. “We are hopeful to crack the case and also get some whereabouts about the missing body of the model,” police said.

Divya Pahuja was shot dead in a Gurugram hotel on Wednesday. Police have arrested three men for the murder.

Pahuja was allegedly killed by Abhijeet Singh, the owner of the hotel -- City Point -- where she was staying, and his associates Hemraj and Om Prakash -- who worked for Abhijeet.

The police, meanwhile, have accessed the CCTV footage where the accused can be seen escaping the crime spot in a blue BMW car, carrying Divya's body in the boot.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram