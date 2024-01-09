Gurugram model murder case: SIT arrests key suspect’s ‘girlfriend’

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, January 8

A three-member SIT led by ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya has arrested Megha (20), a Delhi resident and rumoured girlfriend of key suspect Abhijeet Singh, in the murder case of ex-model Divya Pahuja, whose body has been missing for almost a week.

Megha was produced in a city court, which later sent her to two-day police remand. The arrested woman had allegedly helped Abhijeet in erasing the murder evidence.

The interrogation lasted for around two hours today. A senior police officer said Balraj and Ravi Bandra, who had fled with her body in a BMW car, might have thrown it into the Ghaggar river. He said a search is on to recover the body with the help of divers.

During the police interrogation, it was revealed that Megha had helped Abhijeet to hide and throw away the weapon used in the crime, documents and personal belongings of Divya. With Megha’s arrest, a total of four suspects have been nabbed.

A senior investigator said Megha, who was working at a delivery service company, was asked by Abhijeet to dispose of Divya’s body. However, when she refused to do so, he phoned Gill and Ravi to dump the body.

A senior police officer said Abhijeet had helped Megha to start a food-supply business.

“We are questioning Megha. Our teams are making efforts to nab the absconding suspects,” said DCP (Crime) Vijay Pratap Singh.

Gill and Ravi are still on the run. An investigation has revealed that both the suspects had covered a distance of 830 km in the car in 14 hours to escape from the police and sought shelter at a hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. They stayed at the hotel for about an hour and later fled when the police arrived there.

