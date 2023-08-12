Gurugram MP meets injured cops, victims of clashes

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 11

“Gurugram is set to host G20 Summit next month and we need to get back to our millennial-self before it. Gurugram, the shining face of Haryana, can never come across as communally charged or vulnerable in front of the entire world. Do what it takes, build confidence in people and retain the original vigour of the city,” said Union Minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjeet Singh.

He was in Gurugram today on a peace restoration drive when he met district officials, victims of Sohna communal violence and the injured cops undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital. He assured families of taking up the issue of cashless treatment for cops in situations like these.

“I have met them and we are doing our best as per the norms. I do realise that shelling out medical expenses in a-spur-of-the-moment is difficult for families. I will try to materialise this demand soon,” added Singh. On being questioned about the controversy over skipping a visit to Nuh, Singh said,” I am respecting the decision of the imposition of Section 144. I will visit every village and conduct an investigation myself to understand what went wrong here.

