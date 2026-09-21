Gurugram MP proposes 20-acre lake to deal with waterlogging

Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh has written to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to develop 20 acres of Haryana Tourism Department land near the Sarhaul border into an artificial lake to store rainwater and recharge groundwater in Gurugram.

He has also sought a satellite survey to identify natural drains and free those of encroachment.

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In the letter, a copy of which is available with The Tribune, the Gurugram MP said monsoon waterlogging had badly disrupted normal life in his constituency. After the flooding, he held a review meeting with officials.

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Experts from IIT Gandhinagar, hired by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), and from Japanese firm Nippon Koei, engaged by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), are working on a plan to prevent a repeat.

The Tourism Department land has lain vacant for years, he said. Municipal councillors and RWA representatives, including from DLF Phase 3, told him that storm water from Nathupur, DLF Phase 3 and other colonies flows towards it. Officials said part of the land has been leased for a few years for Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) construction, but Rao noted that the department also holds land on both sides of the Delhi-Jaipur highway towards Ambience Mall, where rainwater harvesting could be done.

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He said the experts told the meeting that natural stormwater drains, lakes and other drainage routes have been encroached upon. Encroachments, along with construction waste dumped by builders, have blocked the flow of rainwater.